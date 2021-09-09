UD, Hall Hunger Initiative team up to address community hunger problems

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton and the Hall Hunger Initiative are teaming up to address the growing hunger problems in the community.

“Hunger is poorly understood in our community and there are many who think it’s a third world problem or only within the poorest parts of our nation,” said former U.S. Congressman, Ambassador to the United Nations for Food and Agriculture and three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee Tony Hall, who founded the initiative in 2015. “However, in Montgomery County alone, more than 90,000 people are food insecure, meaning they face days when they don’t know where their next meal will come from.

The Hall Hunger Initiative’s staff and operations will move to UD’s Fitz Center for Leadership in Community, along with the Dayton Foundation and Dayton Development Coalition.

“The next big idea to end hunger is out there, and the resources of the University of Dayton can help the Hall Hunger Initiative identify it,” said UD President Eric F. Spina. “There is a role for everyone, from undergraduates in our student-run Flyer Enterprises to students studying dietetics and nutrition, engineering, mathematics, and the arts and sciences. Students, faculty and staff in partnership with HHI will strive to replace hunger with a just and equitable food system that works for everyone. Together, we can live up to the aspiration to become the University for the common good.”

