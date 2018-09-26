UD group focuses on student registration as part of Voter Registration Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Tuesday is national voter registration day and groups at the University of Dayton are working hard to make sure students are registered to vote.
The 2018 elections are six weeks away.
UD's Vote Everywhere campaign is in full swing, getting students registered. For many, like sophomore David Puzder, this will be their first time at the polls.
"So I was just walking by and they shouted, 'Are you registered to vote?' And I wasn't, so I'm glad I stopped by," Puzder said.
"I'm really excited because all of my friends could vote last time but I wasn't old enough. So I'm really excited to finally participate."
Vote Everywhere student ambassador Allison Saracina said Tuesday's effort is one of their final pushes to get as many students registered, as possible.
"It's really important because everyone's vote matters.," she said. "Especially in young people, between the ages of 18 and 24, the national rate for voting is fairly low so a lot of students don't really have the resources to vote."
So far, she says, they've registered more than 60 students.
"I've seen a lot of other groups and organizations on campus also registering students," Saracina said. "We think there's a fairly active amount of students that have told us they are registered and want to sign up to get reminders about absentee ballots or sign up to get reminders about day of voting. So I think that there's a lot of excitement."
It's not too late to register to vote, if you haven't already. October 9th is the deadline.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
