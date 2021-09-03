UD Football home opener canceled over COVID concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton’s home football game against Robert Morris on Saturday has been canceled.

Robert Morris has shut down its program until next week due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The school said, “The health and safety of the RMU and Moon Township community remains paramount as RMU Athletics continues to follow university, local, state and national guidelines in response to the pandemic.”

The game will not be rescheduled.



UD will now open the season on Saturday, Sept. 11 at home against Eastern Illinois. Game time at Welcome Stadium is 1 p.m. ET.