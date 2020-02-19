UD Flyers’ success brings in business for local restaurants, breweries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Milano’s restaurant on Brown Street and Warped Wing joined forces Tuesday night to offer the ultimate University of Dayton Flyers basketball watch party experience.

The restaurant stayed busy since opening serving food and specialty beers provided by Warped Wing.

Restaurant manager Josh Williams says business is usually steady on game nights; however, since the Flyers climbed to the top 10 spot, there’s no shortage of fans who want to support.

“[The team] is doing well so of course we’re doing well. They’re doing good things and we like to do things for the community. The community has always been there for us we just want to do something back for them,” said Williams.

Hundreds come in nightly spending around $12 to $15 for a meal.

Current University of Dayton students and lifetime fans are all supporting their team and local businesses at the same time by buying plenty of food and drinks during the game.

“We always love supporting local businesses but games like this you just can’t pass up. You have to watch with some friends and a cold beer and it’s a good time,” said Tommy Reese a UD student.