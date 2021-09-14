UD finds Muslim Prayer Room in disarray following 20th anniversary of 9/11

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — University of Dayton Public Safety and its Equity Compliance office are actively investigating acts of vandalism inside the school’s Muslim Prayer Room in the Rike Center.

The prayer room was found in disarray Monday morning — the door vent and trim were damaged, prayer rugs were disturbed and all copies of the Quran were left on the floor. UD President Eric F. Spina said that this is a sign of deep disrespect to the sacred book and to Muslims.

“While we do not know how this occurred, Public Safety and the Equity Compliance office are conducting investigations. The disrespect and damage to this sacred space, like any sacred space on campus, are entirely unacceptable,” Spina said in a statement.

Spina went on to say that the actions that took place over the weekend do not represent the university’s Catholic, Marianist values and that its faith-based community welcomes all.

“We asked everyone, as we marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this weekend, to recommit to being peacemakers in our world and on our campus. It is more important than ever that we answer the call to eliminate discriminatory and hateful behavior that seeks to diminish and exclude others. Please help us build an inclusive community where everyone feels a sense of belonging, welcome and safety,” Spina said.

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents at UD can contact Public Safety at 937-229-2121. Reports regarding bias-related incidents can be submitted to the Equity Compliance Office, here.