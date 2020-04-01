UD faculty donates thousands of PPE items to area health care workers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Faculty at the University of Dayton have donated more than 10,000 gloves, 500 face masks, and 100 coverall garments to those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think this effort shows how giving something, even if it’s a small amount, can help, and it empowers people to feel they can do something to help,” said Margie Pinnell, a professor and associate dean for faculty and staff development in the School of Engineering. “When people are feeling helpless and hopeless in a crisis like this, giving or doing just a little bit can make a big difference.”

The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was collected from labs and classrooms in the engineering, biology, chemistry, and health departments, among others, for Montgomery County EMA to pass out to area health care facilities.

“Montgomery County’s regional emergency management agency is working around the clock to ensure supplies are distributed where they are needed most,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “We are thrilled with the support from our local partners, like the University of Dayton, who have donated vital supplies that will help our community’s frontline workers as they combat this pandemic. We are all in this together.”

We’re told seeing news reports of nurses making makeshift masks inspired faculty to make this donation.