UD expert says Trump presented no clear path forward with Iran tension

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Trump made his first public remarks since the Iranian ballistic missile attack and did not mention a retaliatory attack but a local international expert said he left many questions unanswered.

Shelley Inglis, the Executive Director of the Human Rights Center at the University of Dayton said it would be naive to think Iran would not take further action.

Inglis has a background of working with the United Nations and said while Trump remarked Wednesday afternoon that no further military action would be taken yet, she said he presented no clear path forward.

Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump called on the countries involved in the Iran nuclear deal to break away from the agreement, but Inglis said he provided no clear substitute.

“He did state clearly that the U.S. wouldn’t allow Iran to create nuclear weapons, but at the same time, President Trump has not been a proponent of the nuclear weapons deal with Iran, but didn’t outline what is the way forward in terms of an agreement,” said Inglis. “How do you reach an agreement with Iran surrounding nuclear weapons that is different with the one we have?”

Inglis also told 2NEWS that while the President claims Iran is standing down, she believes they will attack again, just not as blatantly.

“I foresee that Iran will continue to retaliate in different ways using asymmetrical and different tactics in the Middle East to continue to take on the United States, our allies, and our interests there,” said Inglis.

Finally, she said one thing she wished she had heard was President Trump reassuring those of Iranian descent living in America that they would not be targeted, like some Muslim people were following 9/11.

“It would have been very nice to hear from Trump around insuring lowering tensions and insuring safety and security of all people who live within the U.S., and that there are no acts of retribution or hate crimes taking place,” said Inglis.