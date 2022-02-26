DAYTON Ohio (WDTN) – University of Dayton engineering students are working with a local education program in a contest to improve the program’s efficiency.

Kids Read Now is a non-profit organization based in Troy that works to keep kids learning not only during the school year but during the summers as well. According to the organization, its summer reading program has helped stop the summer reading slide by mailing over 700,000 books to students, a number the organization expects to grow in the future.

According to a release by Kids Read Now, students have been challenged to create new ways to make the Kids Read Now fulfillment center more efficient.

After working on designs and ideas, the students are ready to display their final prototypes to be judged on Saturday, February 26. Judging began at 9 am.