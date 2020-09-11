UD lowers COVID-19 status, planning some in-person classes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has lowered the COVID-19 status level to Yellow from Red.

In a letter to faculty and staff, UD Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Paul Benson said the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases is trending down, enabling the lowering of the status to Level 3 YELLOW – CAUTION. Planning for in-person learning to begin Wednesday, Sept. 16 is underway. Benson said, “We hope to be able to open up more courses to in-person learning during the week of Sept. 21 if current trends continue.”

Instructors will be informed by the various department chairs which individual courses will meet in person and which will continue remotely. Off-campus students may also attend classes that will be held in-person.

Employees who can effectively work from home are instructed to continue doing so. Student employees may work in-person at their on-campus jobs, if their supervisors determine in-person work can occur with appropriate safety measures in place.

UD President Eric Spina echoed the message in a note to students and added, “It is essential that everyone understands there is no guarantee of continued in-person instruction without continued strict adherence to the safety protocols that led to lower infection rates.”

According to the letter, University leaders will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 case trends, and expect to announce next week if additional classes will move to in-person instruction.

The following enhanced safety measures remain in effect: