UD continues tradition of displaying flags on 9/11

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Student Government Association continued a tradition Wednesday to display flags in remembrance of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

A ceremony was held at 6 am to commemorate the display of 2,997 American flags for the 2,997 people who died when planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania 18 years ago Wednesday.

The University will also hold a ‘Blue Mass’ to honor the university’s first responders at 12:30 pm.

