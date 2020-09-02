UD continues to track COVID-19 cases, active total now at 536

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton reports 30 new cases of COVID-19 on its campus since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 536.

The university remains at the “Status 4 – RED – WARNING” level. Remote learning has been extended through at least September 14. If the university is raised to a “Status 5 – PUPRLE – VACATE,” students will be asked to evacuate campus.

UD also reports that 531 people have recovered from the virus.

