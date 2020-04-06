UD community posts sheet signs to support, encourage

Closings
university_of_dayton_sign_121622

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton calls them sheet signs of solidarity, messages posted outside homes of UD students, alumni and friends across the country.

Signs thanking healthcare and other essential workers on the frontlines of pandemic, encouraging people to stay inside their homes and a few that tie in what could have been a historic March Madness run for the Flyers men’s basketball team.

The school has posted a compilation of the photos here.

Kelly Adamson, director of residence life ministry, said in a press release that the university’s impulse in times of challenge is to gather people and pray.

“But with the COVID-19 pandemic, we can’t gather right now,” she said. “So instead, we are asking people to ‘come together’ by staying in their homes and putting up signs of appreciation and hope.”

