UD chosen as regional programming center by Ohio Cyber Range Institute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Cyber Range Institute has selected the University of Dayton Center for Cybersecurity and Data Intelligence as a regional programming center.

The center was awarded more than $277,000 in cybersecurity incentive funding from the Ohio Department of Education earlier this year so that it can provide services as a regional programming center.

These include simulated exercises in the Dayton Regional Cyber Range for hands-on training, instructional modules featuring UD’s Cybermindfulness initiative focused on cybersecurity awareness and sharing of expertise in the form of curriculum available to Ohio businesses, schools, governmental agencies and individuals.

