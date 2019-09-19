UD celebrates diversity during annual ‘Culture Fest’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton hosted their annual Culture Fest on Wednesday, allowing students and staff to get a first-hand lesson in music, dance, language, and food from around the world.

About 10 percent of the UD student population hails from outside of the United States.

“For our international students, they really enjoy being able to connect with the Center for International Programs and kind of get acclimated to campus. I know that this really helps them a lot and they also get a taste of home because we have different foods here that aren’t served at our cafeteria every day,” said student December Lee.

Next week, UD will also host a Latin Dance Night and a luncheon, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

