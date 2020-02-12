UD Athletics warns of ticket scams as demand for Flyers tickets soars

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Athletic department says this basketball season has been so popular that regular arena seating is sold out for all remaining home games. This means that ticket resells are going to be at an all time high.

However, they are warning fans that not all tickets found online for sale are authentic.

Even with ticket prices ranging from $75 to $500, more than 13,000 people are still looking to fill the University of Dayton Arena to see one of the top rated collegiate basketball teams play.

“[With] a team like the Dayton Flyers who are so beloved here in the Dayton area, many people are trying to get tickets to this just outstanding year that theyre having,” said John North, president of the Better Business Bureau.

The team’s winning season is attracting more than just fans, University of Dayton athletics and the Better Business Bureau are warning against ticket fraud and scammers.

“They may sell you a ticket, and you get a valid ticket but because they replicated that ticket, the person that goes to present the ticket first gets into the basketball game. The person that goes after that will not be able to get into the basketball game and has been scammed,” explained North.

North offers these tips to avoid being scammed from your hard earned money and your highly anticipated tickets.

“When you are purchasing, especially online, use your credit card. Your credit card gives you backing to purchases that need to be made. You [also] want to make sure that you are purchasing from a trusted place. If it’s a name that you’re not familiar with or they’re asking [for] personal information of you that you don’t want to provide, be careful and walk away,” shared North.

UD athletics also explains that tickets sold through their ticket offices, FEVO, or ticket master are guaranteed to be valid.