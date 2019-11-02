UD Arena unveils renovations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton unveiled new changes to the UD Arena on Friday.

Video released to 2 NEWS shows parts of the 76 million dollar facelift, which began three years ago.

Some of the highlights in the upcoming project include:

new arena seats

a new four-sided, center-hung video board

new premium seating and lounges

new main ticket office and team store

updated restrooms and concession stands

improved arena Wi-Fi

The changes come as the arena celebrates its 50th year.

