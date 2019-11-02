UD Arena unveils renovations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton unveiled new changes to the UD Arena on Friday.
Video released to 2 NEWS shows parts of the 76 million dollar facelift, which began three years ago.
Some of the highlights in the upcoming project include:
- new arena seats
- a new four-sided, center-hung video board
- new premium seating and lounges
- new main ticket office and team store
- updated restrooms and concession stands
- improved arena Wi-Fi
The changes come as the arena celebrates its 50th year.
