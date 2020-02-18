UD Arena to host ‘The Basketball Tournament’ during Championship Week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton will host The Basketball Tournament (TBT) during their 2020 Championship Week this summer, where teams will compete for a $2 million prize.

Eight regional champions from around the country will compete from August 6 – August 8 in the quarterfinals and semifinals ahead of the championship on August 11.

Red Scare, a Dayton alumni team and second-year TBT participant comprised mainly of members from UD’s 2014 Elite Eight team, are among those hoping to make it to Championship Week. Devin Oliver, Kyle Davis, and Darrell Davis have committed to play for Red Scare this summer.

“Last summer was a surreal experience being able to represent UD. The way the Flyer Faithful showed up in full force was insane but, not shocking because that’s what they do,” said former Flyer men’s basketball player Devin Oliver ’14. “To have the quarterfinals and championship coming to UD Arena just adds motivation for my teammates and I. It might even be able to bring more Flyer legends to the team. Imagine Red Scare playing in front of 13,000 Flyer fans with an opportunity to win $2 million. We’re ready to run it back!”

“Dayton is a basketball town,” said Dayton men’s basketball head coach Anthony Grant. “Our fans enjoyed following and supporting our Red Scare alumni team in The Basketball Tournament last summer. The fact that they have a chance to come back home and play in UD Arena is very exciting to them, and to our fans.”

The winner of the Columbus Regional and TBT’s seven other regional locations will take part in Championship Week.

“My favorite part of TBT each summer is when rabid fan bases rally around their teams,” said TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “Last year, West Virginia fans shocked us by showing out in Richmond, Dayton fans rivaled Ohio State fans in Columbus, Boeheim’s Army sold out all its games in Syracuse, and Wichita State fans put on an unforgettable showing for the AfterShocks in Wichita. We love rewarding passionate fanbases.”

This tournament consistently attracts the top basketball players in the world. 35 players have gone on from TBT to sign contracts with NBA teams.

