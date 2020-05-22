1  of  3
UD Arena testing site closed Memorial Day

Local News

Posted: / Updated:
UD Arena COVID site

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Premier Health/CompuNet COVID-19 and antibody testing site at UD Arena will be closed Monday, May 25, 2020 in observance of Memorial Day. 

Premier Health said Friday the site will resume operations Tuesday, May 26 and continue to be open weekdays, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena.

According to Premier Health, this site continues to offer a process to collect specimens from patients who have a physician order with them for a COVID-19 test to be performed. The test is for anyone currently experiencing symptoms. 

The site also offers IgG antibody testing for people who might be interested in donating convalescent plasma to help patients currently fighting COVID-19, or who are curious if an unexplained respiratory illness they had earlier this year actually was COVID-19.

To order the IgG antibody test, an individual (age 18 years or older) must make an appointment at compunetlab.com (in the COVID-19 section), fill out the registration form, and bring it to the collection site.

The test costs $65 and payment is due at time of service using a credit card.

