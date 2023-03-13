DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton Arena will be lighting up the courts with renewable energy thanks to a partnership with AES Ohio.

AES Ohio will purchase renewable energy credits (RECs) and apply them toward energy usage at UD Arena facilities for pre-game events, practices and First Four games, according to a release.

“AES is honored to help accelerate sustainability efforts this March by providing safe,

reliable and green options to power the First Four games for the second consecutive

year,” Brandi Davis-Handy, AES US Utilities Chief Customer Officer, said.

“For more than a decade we’ve partnered with local organizers to help make this week’s experience shine bright for attendees, and we are pleased to extend our efforts in a way that now advances sustainability efforts within our entire community.”

More information about UD Arena can be found online here.