UD announces death of 22-year-old student Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton announced the death of a 22-year-old student on Saturday.

The university said Quinn Moffett, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Moffett was a health science major at the school.

“Quinn is part of a UD alumni family and we extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to her family, friends, professors and our campus community,” said a university spokesperson. 

UD said a virtual gathering will be held on Zoom at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11 for people mourning the loss of Moffett.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Nie Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Resources for people affected by the loss are available here.

