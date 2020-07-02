UD announces COVID-19 testing plan for students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday, the University of Dayton announced a COVID-19 student testing plan aimed at curbing the introduction of the virus to campus and slowing its spread.
The University will require proof of a negative test performed within five days prior to arrival on campus before the start of classes on August 24 for the following groups:
- All undergraduate students, including commuter students and those living in landlord or other non-UD housing
- Graduate and law students who live in UD housing
- Any graduate or law student (international or domestic) who has recently traveled abroad
The required test is a nasopharyngeal PCR test for SARS-CoV-2. If results come back positive, that individual will not be permitted to come to campus and will start the semester online, regardless of whether you have symptoms.
To accommodate situations in which testing prior to arrival on campus is not possible, the University will offer testing by appointment only in conjunction with move-in or check-in.
For more details, click here.
