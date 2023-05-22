DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Uber has launched a new feature in the Dayton area that is designed to help busy families on the go.

Beginning Monday, May 22, teenagers ages 13-17 in the Dayton area will be able to create a specialized Uber account connected to their parent or guardian’s account. Through the account, they will be able to request their own rides with parental supervision and key safety features, according to Uber.

Dayton is just one of the several areas where Uber has rolled out these new accounts. Riders in the Dayton area will reportedly receive an email from Uber informing them about this new feature.

Setting up an account

Parents and guardians can invite their teens to create an account linked to their Uber Family Profile, and then they must complete a mandatory safety onboarding process. Upon completion, teens can begin requesting trips on their own.

Safety

Uber also detailed several safety features to go along with the teen accounts.

Through live-trip tracking, parents and guardians can receive real-time updates including the driver’s name, vehicle information and trip progress whenever a teen requests a ride.

Teens will also have to give their driver a unique PIN to ensure that they get into the right car with the right driver. The trip will not be able to start until the driver enters the correct code.

Teen rides will be monitored through RideCheck, where sensors and GPS data will detect if the ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly or ends early. If any of those situations occur, the Uber app will reportedly message the teen and the driver to make sure they are okay.

Audio recording will also be available through the Uber app allowing files to be saved onto personal devices, automatically encrypting them.

Parents and guardians can communicate with their teen’s driver at any time during the trip, and only highly-rated, experienced drivers will be able to receive trip requests from teen accounts.

For more infromation about Uber teen accounts, click here.