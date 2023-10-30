WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) — A six-week long auto strike may soon come to an end.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has struck a tentative agreement with General Motors.

According to UAW officials, the tentative contract would adjust workers’ pay with an estimated 25 percent pay increase. Workers would be starting at $24 per hour, compared to $17 per hour.

“I can live that American dream just like the people when I first started did,” said Janet Billingsley, local UAW president.

In the new contract, workers will have the opportunity to reach full pay within just four years. The previous contract required eight years of service to reach the designated full pay.

Retired General Motors employees will also receive an increase of three and five dollar raise in their pension checks.

If passed, the terms of the new agreement would be effective for four years and eight months. The contract would be renegotiated after the time period ends.