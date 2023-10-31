DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Universal 1 Credit Union is newly available in seven local counties.

U1 Credit Union announced an expansion of services to include Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Franklin, Montgomery, Pike and Preble counties in a recent release. Residents in these counties are now eligible to apply for membership at the credit union.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our wide range of financial products and services to additional counties,” said Jessica Jones, U1 President and CEO. “Our goal remains the same in providing ‘Beyond What You Expected’ service, and we look forward to welcoming new members to our Universal 1 family.”

U1 was established in 1937 as the National Cash Register Employees Credit Union, before rebranding to Universal 1 in 1995.

U1 currently has nine service centers throughout the Miami Valley area. With the expansion of services, the credit union is now in the research phase to potentially add more locations.

The expanded services began on Oct. 23, 2023. If you reside, work, worship or attend school in any of these seven new counties, you can apply to join U1 Credit Union here.