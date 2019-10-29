U.S. Senate confirms new U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Ohio

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) – The United States Senate confirmed David DeVillers as the next United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

DeVillers will replace Benjamin Glassman, who announced he is stepping down on Nov. 1.

“David DeVillers has the unique qualifications that are needed to lead as the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) said. “His legal background combined with his skill set addressing complex legal issues, make me confident that he will serve the citizens of Ohio well. I’m pleased to see the Senate confirm him and look forward to working with him to address the synthetic opioid epidemic impacting our state, combat human trafficking, and stop violent crime in our communities.”

DeVillers currently serves as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Ohio, having worked in the office for more than 17 years.

“David DeVillers is a seasoned attorney and dedicated public servant who has long served the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said. “As the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Southern District of Ohio, I know that that he will conduct his efforts faithfully and fairly execute our nation’s laws.”

“I am grateful to the Senate for confirming me to serve as the next U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and to Senators Portman and Brown for recommending me for this position,” DeVillers said. “I am honored by their confidence in me and look forward to continuing to serve Ohio in this new role.”

