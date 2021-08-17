U.S. Secretary of Labor to meet with Mayor Whaley Tuesday

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 13: U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh speaks during a demonstration calling for Care Work to be recognized as Climate Work on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Green New Deal Network)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will meet with Mayor Nan Whaley in Dayton Tuesday, Aug. 17.

According to a release, Walsh is visiting the state to meet with state, local and community leaders along with workers to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” agenda.

Secretary Walsh is scheduled to meet with Mayor Nan Whaley at 2 p.m. They will visit the Dayton Job Corps Center to meet with students and tour the facility, and then head to On Purpose Academy, a childhood mentoring and learning center. While at the center, they will meet with care workers, advocates and unions on the need for federal investments in child, elder and disability care, and paid leave, according to a release.

Walsh will later tour OneFifteen, a nonprofit providing treatment for people with drug and alcohol addiction, to meet with leadership and patients and discuss his own journey with recovery.