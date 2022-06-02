WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Department of Education is helping more students succeed through Central State University’s TRIO Upward Bound Program.

On Thursday, May 2, Central State University announced that the U.S. Department of Education is giving the school a $1.6 million federal grant to support the program, which is meant to help historically underrepresented students find success in college.

This program serves 63 students total from Jefferson High School, Meadowdale High School, and Thurgood Marshall High School. Students can find weekly academic tutoring as well as help with financial sir information and course guidance, a release by Central State University said. Students will also be given access to professional mental health services.

“What really makes our program even more unique is that CSU-UB will ensure that all participants have broadband access to the internet, are exposed to cultural events/academic programs, career education, and college campus life,” said John Anene, CSU-UB project director. “We will also provide mentoring, work-study programs, and activities to assist those with limited proficiency in English.”

Anene said the program’s goal is to “increase the number of high school graduates who enroll in college and who graduate in a timely manner.”