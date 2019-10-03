U.S. Defense Secretary to visit Wright-Patt Friday

FILE – In this April 2, 2019, file photo, Secretary of the Army Mark Esper speaks during a House Armed Services Committee budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump on June 18, named Esper as acting Defense Secretary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE – The United States Secretary of Defense will be in the Miami Valley Friday, according to the Department of Defense.

Sec. Mark T. Espers will visit Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Friday with Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) and meet with senior base leaders, as well as host a town hall with service members and their families.

The time of the secretary’s visit to the Miami Valley is unknown at this time.

After his events at Wright-Patt, the secretary will join Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a town hall at the University of Louisville to meet with Fort Knox area community leaders and with McConnell Scholarship students.

