U.S. Defense Secretary to visit Wright-Patt Friday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE – The United States Secretary of Defense will be in the Miami Valley Friday, according to the Department of Defense.
Sec. Mark T. Espers will visit Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Friday with Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) and meet with senior base leaders, as well as host a town hall with service members and their families.
The time of the secretary’s visit to the Miami Valley is unknown at this time.
After his events at Wright-Patt, the secretary will join Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a town hall at the University of Louisville to meet with Fort Knox area community leaders and with McConnell Scholarship students.
