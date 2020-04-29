U.S. Conference of Mayors push for COVID-19 relief funding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — States across the country are set to reopen in the weeks ahead, as state and local officials look for ways to restore the economy. According to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, the city has already made a series of tough choices to save the local economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve furloughed about a quarter of our workforce, slimming down to just essential services. We have instituted a hiring freeze and put off planned capital projects, but we know even this may not be enough without more help,” Mayor Whaley said.

Without help from the federal government, the mayor said cuts to essential services like police and fire services will likely need to be made. To save those services, she’s joining other mayors to advocate for $250 billion in federal funding for all cities and local governments.

“This pandemic, of course, is not a situation that’s affecting red or blue cities. It is a red, white, and blue issue here. It is affecting all of America,” said Mayor Jeff Williams, Mayor of Arlington, Tx.

“Mayors must both try to lead their communities through difficult and sometimes tragic times, while also making sure there are sufficient resources to do the basic business of local government, such as picking up the trash, responding to medical emergencies, and keeping the economy moving,” Whaley said. “If we get federal funding, we’ll be able to deal with revenue loss and be able to move forward in a faster recovery for Dayton.”