U.S Chamber adds Dayton Chamber president to Committee of 100

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) —The U.S. Chamber of Commerce named 9 new executives, including a Dayton Chamber of Commerce president, to its Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (CCC100).
The members will advise the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors, enhance lobbying and coalition work, recommend programming and strengthen outreach to the business and chamber communities, according to a release.
“These new members reflect our continued dedication to naming diverse, high-profile leaders to serve on this important committee,” said Sara Armstrong, Vice President and Managing Director, Political Affairs and Federation Relations at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The following are the nine members added to the committee:
- Rob Black, President and CEO, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce
- Tom Bracken, President and CEO, New Jersey Chamber of Commerce
- Katie Capozzi, President and CEO, Alaska Chamber
- Jeremy Harris, IOM, ACE President and CEO, Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce
- Tony Howard, IOM, CCE, President and CEO, Loudoun County (VA) Chamber of Commerce
- Chris Kershner, IOM, CAE, President and CEO, Dayton Area (OH) Chamber of Commerce
- Sandra McDonough, President, Oregon Business and Industry
- Beth Rhinehart, IOM, President and CEO, Bristol (TN/VA) Chamber of Commerce
- Chad Warmington, President and CEO, State Chamber of Oklahoma