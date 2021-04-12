U.S Chamber adds Dayton Chamber president to Committee of 100

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2009, file photo shows the United States Chamber of Commerce building in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) —The U.S. Chamber of Commerce named 9 new executives, including a Dayton Chamber of Commerce president, to its Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (CCC100).

The members will advise the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors, enhance lobbying and coalition work, recommend programming and strengthen outreach to the business and chamber communities, according to a release.

“These new members reflect our continued dedication to naming diverse, high-profile leaders to serve on this important committee,” said Sara Armstrong, Vice President and Managing Director, Political Affairs and Federation Relations at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The following are the nine members added to the committee: