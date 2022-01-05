(WDTN) — Thursday will mark one year since a mob of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, and nearly a dozen people from the Miami Valley are alleged to have been in that group.

Eleven people from the Miami Valley were arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and many are still awaiting trial.

Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl were some of the first from the region to get arrested. The Champaign County duo were indicted on several charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of government property. Their trials were moved from the end of January to April 2022.

Sandra and Bennie Parker, from Warren County, were indicted with Watkins and Crowl. They will also go to trial in April.

Stephanie and Brandon Miller, from Bradford, both pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building back in September 2021. Brandon Miller was sentenced to 20 days in prison and Stephanie Miller was sentenced to 14 days.

David Mehaffie, of Kettering, goes to trial in August of 2022 on several counts, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and aiding and abetting.

Jared Kastner, of Beavercreek, was arrested in December 2021. His next hearing is set for March 2022.

The other defendants are still waiting for their trials to be scheduled.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a law professor at the University of Dayton, said building these cases took a lot of work.

“There’s a lot of technology involved here because of social media and because a lot of folks went and posted information about their activity, and then there’s also the personal footage they took, so there’s a lot they have to go through,” Hoffmeister explained.

Hoffmeister hopes these cases will stop something like this from ever happening again.

“Hopefully, these prosecutions demonstrate to folks they will be held accountable for their actions and what they did was wrong, and they will not go unpunished,” Hoffmeister said.