U.S. Attorney Glassman announces resignation

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The United State Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio, Benjamin Glassman, announced Monday that he is resigning from the position effective at 3 pm on Nov. 1.

Glassman joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2005 and served as interim United States Attorney before being appointed to the position by Attorney General Loretta Lynch in 2016.

Under Glassman’s leadership, the U.S. Attorney’s Office increased its productivity every year, including prosecuting cases or aided in investigating cases related to the opioid crisis, sex trafficking, and the Oregon District mass shooting, according to Glassman’s office.

Multiple law enforcement and public leaders from around the Southern District expressed gratitude and well-wishes to Glassman.

“I have known Ben Glassman for nearly two decades and have been impressed with his career progression as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and most recently as the U.S Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. In the past few years, the Dayton Police Department has worked closely with Ben Glassman and his prosecutorial team on enforcement strategies to address the opioid epidemic crisis in the Miami Valley that involved key arrests and prosecutions, helping to curtail the illicit drug market that had led to the largest number of overdose deaths regionally and nationally that I have witnessed in more than 40 years of law enforcement and community safety service. The recent federal charges filed against nineteen individuals for drug offenses related to the trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin involving a regional drug ring is just one example. Also, U.S Attorney Glassman and his staff provided significant investigative support via expedited search warrants to examine digital evidence related to the suspect in the Oregon District mass shooting.



I have always been impressed with Ben’s professionalism, dedication to public service, and support of local, state and federal law enforcement partners in the pursuit of public safety and community justice. We will miss his great skill and dedication that has been of such great service to our community and the Miami Valley region!” Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl

“Ben Glassman has a tremendous energy and enthusiasm for his work. He has been quick to publicly recognize the great work of law enforcement personnel in many agencies. He has always taken time to talk with any of us when we needed a word. Always with a smile, always with kindness, always a gentleman, he has created a special atmosphere among all of us in law enforcement within our district. He will be sorely missed by all of us.” United States Marshal Pete Tobin

“U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman and the entire staff of the Southern District of Ohio have been amazing partners with the Cincinnati Police Department during Mr. Glassman’s tenure and we greatly appreciate his leadership. Under Attorney Glassman’s leadership there have been several critical cases that have led to the successful prosecution of priority offenders who were causing significant harm to our community through gun violence and illicit drug trafficking. It has been a privilege to work with Attorney Glassman and we look forward to our continued collaboration with the Southern District of Ohio.” Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac

“Mr. Glassman has been a staunch ally of DEA’s efforts as we work to combat drug trafficking in Southern Ohio and the violence and devastation that inevitably follows. He is a tremendous prosecutor who has always focused on public safety and safeguarding Ohians.” DEA Operational Support Assistant Administrator Tim Plancon

“Under U.S. Attorney Glassman’s leadership this past summer, we saw the indictment of two executives of a now defunct wholesale drug distributor that was flooding the Appalachian region with millions of units of opioids. This historical step of holding a distributor accountable is just one example of his commitment to justice.” DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin

“From the moment Ben Glassman became the U.S. Attorney for Southern Ohio, he was dedicated to ensuring the most egregious criminals were investigated and brought to justice. The support that IRS Criminal Investigation received from Ben and his office demonstrated his commitment to ensuring tax and money laundering criminals were brought to justice. It was an honor and pleasure to work alongside Ben during my time as Special Agent in Charge of the Cincinnati Field Office.” IRS-CID Special Agent in Charge, Chicago Field Offive, Kathy A. Enstrom

“U.S. Attorney Glassman has been a true partner in the work of securing all faith communities in southwest Ohio. In the Jewish community, we are particularly grateful for his courageous, thorough, and precedent-setting prosecution of hate crime—sending a strong and urgent message that crime motivated by bias will not be tolerated. During a time when incidents of antisemitism and other forms of hate are on the rise, U.S. Attorney Glassman’s commitment to the cause of justice for targeted communities has been nothing short of critical, and we are truly grateful for his service.” Jackie Congedo, Director, Jewish community Relations Council of Cincinnati

