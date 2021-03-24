U.S. Attorney’s Office, IRS urges people to report COVID-19 fraud

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio and the IRS’s Criminal Investigation Division (IRS-CI) is marking the one-year anniversary of the CARES Act by urging taxpayers to continue reporting suspected fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and IRS-CI has been combatting COVID-19 fraud related to the Economic Impact Payments, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Employee Retention Credit over the last year.

IRS-CI said it has investigated more than 350 tax and money laundering cases nationwide totaling $440 million.

On March 16, 2021, a Dayton woman was sentenced in federal court to prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $2.5 million in pandemic relief loans. Other fraud charges are pending in Columbus and in Cincinnati.

“At the same time we’re all fighting the spread of the virus, we unfortunately also have to fight the spread of fraudsters who hinder our economic recovery,” Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel said. “The CARES Act is supposed to help small businesses keep afloat, but some will try to scam the system.”

To learn more about COVID-19 scams and other financial schemes visit IRS.gov.