U.S. Army recruiters accepting online applications and virtual interviews

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Army recruiters in Dayton are using online applications and virtual interviews to help interested individuals pursue full-time or part-time careers in the military.

Recruiters are able to help individuals complete the majority of the Army’s application requirements without any in-person contact. Recruiters will help to determine eligibility and guarantee training of choice and any monetary incentives for which they qualify.

“At the end of the day, it’s about helping people find careers that work for them,” says Lieutenant Colonel Alvin Word, the battalion commander in Columbus, Ohio, “and we’re still out there looking to change Americans’ lives in a positive way.”

The temporary reservation for training will be confirmed when it is safe to finalize the remaining in-person medical and enlistment requirements to ship to basic training. You can learn more by going to the U.S. Army’s website.