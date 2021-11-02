GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The changes to the U.S. 35 Superstreet have been rescheduled due to traffic control issues.

According to a release by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the new signals and loons at Orchard Lane will not open until 7 am on Wednesday, November 3. However, the release says this date is tentative and may change again.

Currently, traffic on U.S. 35 and at Orchard Lane and Factory Road will follow the original thru-traffic and turning patterns. The release says that crews are scheduled to work starting at 7 pm on Tuesday, November 2 in hopes that the project will be complete by Wednesday morning.

Once these changes have been made, drivers will not be allowed to make left turns or cross-over movements from Factory Road or Orchard Lane onto U.S. 35.

According to the release, drivers will be required to turn right onto U.S. 35 and either continue to the nearby loon, where they can make a legal U-turn and proceed on U.S. 35 in the opposite direction or return to the side streets.

For more information on this project or video of similar traffic operations, click here.