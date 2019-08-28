U.S. 35 reopened in Beavercreek after two-car crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-car crash in Beavercreek Wednesday morning caused U.S. 35 eastbound to briefly close, according to Beavercreek Police.

The crash happened just before 10 am at mile marker 42, just east of I-675.

No injuries were reported. The highway was reopened before 11 am.

