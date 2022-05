RIVERSDIE, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a shooting in Riverside.

Police confirmed a woman in her 30s was shot. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at U-S 35 and Woodman Dr.

U-S 35 was shutdown from Smithville Road to Woodman Drive while police swept the scene for evidence.

