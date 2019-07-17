U.S. 35 ramp to I-75 reopened after jack-knifed semi blocks it

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A major ramp onto I-75 has been reopened after a jack-knifed semi temporarily blocked it Wednesday morning.

The ramp from westbound U.S. 35 to northbound I-75 was blocked due to the jack-knifed semi that happened shortly before 7 am Wednesday morning.

The ramp was reopened shortly before 8 am.

