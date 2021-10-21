MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers of U.S. 35 in the Miami Valley have a reason to be a little happier.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said Thursday the lane widening project on U.S. 35 between I-75 and I-675 is nearing completion.

The project includes widening U.S. 35 from two lanes to three lanes in each direction between Smithville Road and I-675 and maximizing bridge clearance under Woodman Drive, constructing a new median wall, and widening the shoulder along this stretch of freeway. It also includes resurfacing the Woodman Drive entrance ramp to U.S. 35 Westbound.

ODOT said contractors are removing maintenance of traffic items and installing raised pavement markers, and lane closures will be in place. Recently, contractors opened three lanes of U.S. 35 between I-675 and Smithville Road, which is the final configuration for the second phase of the corridor. ODOT said construction will return next spring to complete the outside portion of U.S. 35 eastbound and paving operations.

The project will cost approximately $13.2 million. Completion of the current phase of construction will be contingent upon the weather and the delivery of materials, with completion scheduled in the summer of 2022.