U.S. 35 EB shut down due to crash

Local News

U.S. 35

U.S. 35 just east of I-675

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – An early morning crash has shut down U.S. 35 eastbound, east of I-675.

The crash happened just before 8 am on U.S. 35 near Research Rd. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

