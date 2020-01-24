U.S. 35 EB shut down due to crash

U.S. 35 just east of I-675 (OHGO)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – An early morning crash has shut down U.S. 35 eastbound, east of I-675.

The crash happened just before 8 am on U.S. 35 near Research Rd. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

