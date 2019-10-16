WATCH: Stolen vehicle drives wrong-way on U.S. 35, crashes

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – What started as a stolen vehicle report turned into a police chase and wrong-way crash on U.S. 35 Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, a vehicle was reported stolen out of Trotwood at around 10:30 am. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, topping 90 mph, when the car got onto U.S. 35 with a flat front right tire. Driving the wrong way on U.S. 35, the car eventually crashed on U.S. 35 near I-675.

Video obtained from ODOT shows a maroon car driving the wrong-way on U.S. 35 shortly before crashing near I-675.

Two people were in the car at the time of the chase and crash.

Beavercreek medics responded to the scene. Two people in the car were taken to a hospital as a result of the crash.

2 NEWS is on the scene and working to learn more.

