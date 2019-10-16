WATCH: Stolen vehicle drives wrong-way on U.S. 35, crashes

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – What started as a stolen vehicle report turned into a police chase and wrong-way crash on U.S. 35 Wednesday morning.
According to authorities, a vehicle was reported stolen out of Trotwood at around 10:30 am. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, topping 90 mph, when the car got onto U.S. 35 with a flat front right tire. Driving the wrong way on U.S. 35, the car eventually crashed on U.S. 35 near I-675.
Video obtained from ODOT shows a maroon car driving the wrong-way on U.S. 35 shortly before crashing near I-675.
Two people were in the car at the time of the chase and crash.
Beavercreek medics responded to the scene. Two people in the car were taken to a hospital as a result of the crash.
2 NEWS is on the scene and working to learn more.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.