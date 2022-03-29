DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are injured after a crash in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the two-car crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on James H. McGee Boulevard and U.S. 35.

Dispatch confirmed three people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time. Some of the people were trapped in a vehicle and had to be removed, but it’s not clear how many were trapped or which vehicle they were in.

Traffic heading east on U.S. 35 is shut down at Abbey Avenue due to the crash. It’s not clear when traffic will reopen.

