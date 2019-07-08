U.S. 33 shut down after crash in Wapokeneta

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. 33 is shut down at I-75 in Wapakoneta due to a crash, Ohio State Patrol said.

According to Ohio State Patrol dispatch, two commercial trucks rolled onto their sides on the highway.

Medical helicopters were called to the scene, although the extent of the injuries are unknown.

