U.K.’s Red Arrows aerobatic team set to arrive in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A famed aerobatic team from the United Kingdom is set to come to Dayton Thursday.

The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, will arrive at the Dayton International Airport Thursday afternoon for a number of events and activities, including meeting with local STEM students to talk about the execution and planning of flights.

Ohio’s close connection with the United Kingdom will also be discussed, including trade opportunities between the two with Consul General John Saville, the United Kingdom’s top representative for the Midwest.

All of the activities will happen at the Dayton International Airport.

