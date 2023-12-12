DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people are in custody after a crash in Trotwood on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The vehicle involved was a U-Haul pickup truck, which was reportedly stolen out of Dayton. Trotwood police say before the crash, the vehicle was used in an aggravated robbery.

Police say the U-Haul was spotted in Trotwood mid-afternoon. Police then initiated a chase, which led to the U-Haul crashing into another vehicle.

The U-Haul was reportedly traveling westbound on Hoover Ave. when it went left of center, hitting a Dodge Ram truck head-on. Both vehicles then came to a rest in the front yard of a residence near the intersection of Hoover Ave. and Scottswood Road.

Police confirmed that the driver of the Dodge Ram and the driver of the U-Haul went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said three male suspects were taken into custody on the scene but did not say what charges they are facing.

When asked about the incident, Trotwood Police Sergeant Mike Molchan said some types of vehicle’s ability to be stolen has caused some concern for them.

“Vehicle thefts are on the rise. The ease of being able to steal a vehicle, especially certain types of make some models are causing a little bit of a concern. So, the actual theft is on the rise,” said Molchan.

Police did not say how the suspects stole the U-Haul. Law enforcement shared they had no prior history with the suspects before this incident.