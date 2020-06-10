Live Now
U-Haul overturns during crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are working to clear the scene of a crash where a U-Haul truck landed on its side against a Dayton home.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Euclid Avenue and West Stewart Street. Authorities could not immediately say what may have caused the accident or if anyone was injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

