U-Haul offering free 30-day storage to tornado victims
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to victims of the tornado outbreak on Memorial Day.
"The impact of these tornadoes has created an immediate need for self-storage as our neighbors seek a place to store their possessions during the clean-up process," Mark Quinn, U-Haul Company of Dayton president, said "We know many people lost their homes or sustained devastating property damage. We want to lend a helping hand."
Participating locations include:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Beavercreek
1168 Old Mill Lane
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-0069
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dayton
1340 E. 3rd St.
Dayton, OH 45403
937-222-7082
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Harrison Township
3936 Salem Ave.
Dayton, OH 45406
937-278-0637
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Huber Heights
6550-6660 Brandt Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
937-204-1602
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Miamisburg
234 Springboro Pike
Miamisburg, OH 45449
937-660-8417
U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Columbia Schoolhouse
802 W. Columbia St.
Springfield, OH 45504
937-324-7453
