U-Haul offering free 30-day storage to tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to victims of the tornado outbreak on Memorial Day.

"The impact of these tornadoes has created an immediate need for self-storage as our neighbors seek a place to store their possessions during the clean-up process," Mark Quinn, U-Haul Company of Dayton president, said "We know many people lost their homes or sustained devastating property damage. We want to lend a helping hand."

Participating locations include:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Beavercreek

1168 Old Mill Lane

Beavercreek, OH 45432

937-429-0069

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dayton

1340 E. 3rd St.

Dayton, OH 45403

937-222-7082

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Harrison Township

3936 Salem Ave.

Dayton, OH 45406

937-278-0637

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Huber Heights

6550-6660 Brandt Pike

Huber Heights, OH 45424

937-204-1602

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Miamisburg

234 Springboro Pike

Miamisburg, OH 45449

937-660-8417

U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Columbia Schoolhouse

802 W. Columbia St.

Springfield, OH 45504

937-324-7453

