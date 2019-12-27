Two women indicted on child endangering charges in connection with 10-year-old’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two women have been indicted on child endangerment charges in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy who showed signs of being severely beaten and sexually abused before his death on Dec. 13.

Jennifer Ebert, 25, and Amanda Hinze, 28, were indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on the charges of:

One count of endangering children – parent (serious harm)

One count of endangering children – serious physical harm

One count of endangering children – torture (serious harm)

One count of endangering children – corporal punishment (serious harm)

Dayton Police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Kensington Drive in Dayton for an unresponsive 10-year-old boy on Dec. 13 at around 2:30 pm. The boy, identified as Takoda Collins, had multiple bruises and cuts all over his body when he was taken to Dayton Children’s where he died.

Through interviews, officials learned Collins had been the victim of “extreme abuse for an extended amount of time” at the hand of his father, 30-year-old Al-Mutahan McLean. Collins had also been locked naked in an attic “with no access to the outside or other people for an extended amount of time.”

McLean was indicted Monday for:

One count of rape of a child under 13 by force

Two counts of felonious assault – serious harm

One count of endangering children – parent (serious harm)

One count of endangering children – serious physical harm

One count of endangering children – torture (serious harm)

One count of endangering children – corporal punishment (serious harm)

All three are being held in the Montgomery County Jail. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said that Hinze was identified as McLean’s girlfriend, while Ebert was identified as Hinze’s sister.

Arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 31 at 8:30 am.

