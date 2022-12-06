Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Two female candidates have advanced to the final stage in the City of Springfield’s search for a new police chief.

According to the City of Springfield, a total of 32 applications were submitted from across Ohio and other states for the job which was posted in September, following the announcement of Chief Lee Graf’s retirement.

“The selection process has been difficult, as so many qualified and skilled people applied

for the police chief position. We’re pleased to have had such a robust pool of candidates

from which to choose,” said City Manager Bryan Heck.

The group of 32 was narrowed down to seven candidates, including two current employees of the Springfield Police Division. After interviews, the seven were reduced to four and they each underwent an assessment process.

After receiving the assessment scores, officials narrowed the list to two candidates:

Allison Elliott, captain, Springfield Police Division

Jennifer Knight, deputy chief, Columbus Police Division

Heck said, “This speaks highly of our community and its progress; like other municipalities, our city staff as a whole has become more diversified in recent years, leading us to what will be the appointment of the first female chief of the Springfield Police Division.”

City officials said the two remaining candidates will sit for a final interview. Whoever the next police chief is will be appointed by Heck and affirmed by City Commission.