Two weeks left to apply for FEMA assistance

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There are two weeks left to apply for federal assistance from FEMA, the agency stated Tuesday.

Sept. 3 is the final deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance or low-interest disaster loans from the United States Small Business Administration.

Anyone in the 11 disaster-designated counties from Memorial Day tornadoes, flooding, and storms can apply for assistance by clicking HERE or calling 800-621-3362. There is also a mobile app people can download to help in applying for assistance.

For those interested in applying for low-interest SBA disaster loans for businesses and residents, click HERE. People can also call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

