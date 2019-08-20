Two weeks left to apply for FEMA assistance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There are two weeks left to apply for federal assistance from FEMA, the agency stated Tuesday.
Sept. 3 is the final deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance or low-interest disaster loans from the United States Small Business Administration.
Anyone in the 11 disaster-designated counties from Memorial Day tornadoes, flooding, and storms can apply for assistance by clicking HERE or calling 800-621-3362. There is also a mobile app people can download to help in applying for assistance.
For those interested in applying for low-interest SBA disaster loans for businesses and residents, click HERE. People can also call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
